WARNING: M62 to close for two full weekends in September to allow for bridge to be replaced

West Yorkshire drivers are being reminded that a key section of the M62 will be closed for two full weekends in September.

Network Rail is replacing a railway bridge over the M62 between junction 19 at Heywood and junction 20 at Rochdale.

Castleton bridge, which is almost 60 years old and carries the main railway line over the M62 between Manchester and Rochdale, is being demolished and replaced with a new bridge during two full weekend closures of the motorway in September.

Gary Farrell, National Highways’ senior network planner (resilience), said: “We’ve been working with staff from Network Rail for many months to plan and publicise this work including the two full weekend closures.

"We are urging drivers to avoid this section of the M62 during the two weekends by delaying journeys or planning alternative routes – but anyone who does need to use the M62 over the two weekends should follow the official diversions and not rely on sat nav advice.”

It is the first time in recent memory that the M62 has been closed for a whole weekend or other extended period for planned work.

The motorway will be closed in both directions from 9pm on Friday, September 6 to 6am on Monday, September 9 and from 9pm on Friday, September 20 to 6am on Monday, September 23.

While drivers are being advised to avoid this section of the M62 if possible diversions will be in place.

Different closure and diversion arrangements will be in place for the westbound and eastbound carriageways – with the eastbound carriageway actually being closed from junction 18 of the M62 at Simister Island interchange to junction 20 of the M62 at Rochdale.

The westbound carriageway will be closed between junction 20 at Rochdale and junction 19 at Heywood.

The diversion for eastbound drivers will use the strategic road network with drivers from the M66 or clockwise M60 and reaching Simister Island travelling to junction 21 of the M60 at Chadderton where they should then use the northbound A663 (Broadway) and northbound A627M to join the M62 at junction 20.

Drivers diverted off the westbound M62 at junction 20 will be sent back onto the motorway via Middleton – using the southbound A627(M), southbound A664 Rochdale Road and northbound A6046 Hollin Lane, re-joining the M62 at junction 19.