Halifax history: 10 blue plaques honouring notable local people and places in and around Halifax

By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
From diarist Anne Lister to confectioner John Mackintosh, there are a number of blue plaques located in Halifax and across Calderdale.

The historical markers are a permanent sign installed in a public place to commemorate a link between that location and a famous person, event, or former building on the site.

Here are ten blue plaques commemorating important people, places or organisations that have been unveiled by Halifax Civic Trust over the years.

Wuthering Heights author Emily Bronte has her own blue plaque in Calderdale which is located on Law Hill House, Southowram, where she lived when she taught at Elizabeth Patchetts school for girls.

1. Emily Bronte

Wuthering Heights author Emily Bronte has her own blue plaque in Calderdale which is located on Law Hill House, Southowram, where she lived when she taught at Elizabeth Patchetts school for girls. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Halifax diarist Anne Lister's honour was unveiled on April 3, 2019. The plaque is located at her ancestral home of Shibden Hall, Halifax.

2. Anne Lister

Halifax diarist Anne Lister's honour was unveiled on April 3, 2019. The plaque is located at her ancestral home of Shibden Hall, Halifax. Photo: Jim Fitton

Halifax textile manufacturer of the 19th century, MP for Halifax and a founder of the Yorkshire (Penny) Bank, Col Edward Akroyd, has a blue plaque at his former home, Bank Field, now Bankfield Museum.

3. Col Edward Ackroyd

Halifax textile manufacturer of the 19th century, MP for Halifax and a founder of the Yorkshire (Penny) Bank, Col Edward Akroyd, has a blue plaque at his former home, Bank Field, now Bankfield Museum. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Founder of John Crossley and Sons, carpet manufacturers, John Crossley's blue plaque is on the site at Dean Clough in Halifax, once the largest integrated carpet factory in the world.

4. John Crossley

Founder of John Crossley and Sons, carpet manufacturers, John Crossley's blue plaque is on the site at Dean Clough in Halifax, once the largest integrated carpet factory in the world. Photo: Tony Johnson

