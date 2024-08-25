Halifax history: 10 blue plaques honouring notable local people and places in and around Halifax

The historical markers are a permanent sign installed in a public place to commemorate a link between that location and a famous person, event, or former building on the site.
Here are ten blue plaques commemorating important people, places or organisations that have been unveiled by Halifax Civic Trust over the years.
1. Emily Bronte
Wuthering Heights author Emily Bronte has her own blue plaque in Calderdale which is located on Law Hill House, Southowram, where she lived when she taught at Elizabeth Patchetts school for girls. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
2. Anne Lister
Halifax diarist Anne Lister's honour was unveiled on April 3, 2019. The plaque is located at her ancestral home of Shibden Hall, Halifax. Photo: Jim Fitton
3. Col Edward Ackroyd
Halifax textile manufacturer of the 19th century, MP for Halifax and a founder of the Yorkshire (Penny) Bank, Col Edward Akroyd, has a blue plaque at his former home, Bank Field, now Bankfield Museum. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. John Crossley
Founder of John Crossley and Sons, carpet manufacturers, John Crossley's blue plaque is on the site at Dean Clough in Halifax, once the largest integrated carpet factory in the world. Photo: Tony Johnson
