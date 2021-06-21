Watch as M62 driver ignores lane closure and narrowly misses West Yorkshire Police officer

PC Martin Willis, known as 'Motorway Martin' on Twitter, has urged drivers to look ahead for lane closures after the near miss.

Police had closed a lane on the M606, between Bradford and the M62 due to an earlier multi-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.

Despite a clear red 'X' above the motorway, one driver ignored the sign leaving PC Willis livid.

In a tweet, he said: "There are many drivers who really do need to start looking further ahead than the end of their bonnets.

"Scanning the foreground as far as the eye can see when you're driving, will allow you to anticipate and act on what is happening ahead, way before it becomes a real hazard. "

After sharing the footage of the near miss, PC Willis added: "Signs set for a lane one closure and 40mph advisory speed limit set.