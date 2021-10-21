Watchdog to probe M62 police car chase as van crashes into lamp post and flips onto its roof
A police watchdog will investigate a crash that happened on the M62 after a driver failed to stop for officers and crashed a van into a lamp post.
At 11am yesterday (Wednesday October 20) officers in a marked police vehicle attempted to stop a Ford Transit van suspected of being on false registration plates.
A short time later the Transit collided with a lamp post following a police pursuit at junction 22 on the M62 eastbound carriageway.
The crash saw the van flip onto its roof.
The slip road at junction 22 was closed for several hours as crash scene examinations were carried out.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "As a result of the incident the driver of the van suffered injuries not thought to be life threatening.
"Due to the nature of the incident an automatic referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."