Watchdog to probe M62 police car chase as van crashes into lamp post and flips onto its roof

Rishworth Moor, Junction 22, M62

At 11am yesterday (Wednesday October 20) officers in a marked police vehicle attempted to stop a Ford Transit van suspected of being on false registration plates.

A short time later the Transit collided with a lamp post following a police pursuit at junction 22 on the M62 eastbound carriageway.

The crash saw the van flip onto its roof.

The slip road at junction 22 was closed for several hours as crash scene examinations were carried out.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "As a result of the incident the driver of the van suffered injuries not thought to be life threatening.