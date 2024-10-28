Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A have your say event over contentious plans for cycling lanes in a Calderdale town has been cancelled after “disruptive and intimidating” people caused problems.

There have been reports that the police even had to be called because the first engagement session over the proposed Active Todmorden cycle lanes project on Thursday (October 24) became so fiery.

Another public consultation event was due to take place at Todmorden Market on Saturday (October 26) on the project, which now includes an additional option to create a walking and wheeling scheme through the town, which has been developed in response to more recent feedback.

But Calderdale Council has announced it is cancelled.

Councillor Sarah Courtney said the council are "very disappointed" to have to cancel the event after some people were intimidating at yesterday's session

A spokesperson said, at Thursday’s session, “a small number of people were disruptive and intimidating, making it difficult for other people to participate and share their views”.

It cancelled Saturday’s event to “protect members of staff involved”.

The cycle lane project is part of the £17.5m Todmorden Town Deal regeneration programme, funded by the government.

A council spokesperson said: “The £3.2 million Active Todmorden project is designed to promote healthier communities and create a more attractive and welcoming town, aiming to:

“Provide an accessible and attractive pedestrian environment in the town centre and on the routes into the town.

“Improve pedestrian access and strengthen links between the rail station to the town centre.

“Establish a walking and cycling network, using the Burnley Road corridor for connections north/south.”

But opinion seems divided, with members of Facebook groups Tod Citizens Against Town Deal Cycle Lane and Parking Projects and Todmorden Moving Forward citing safety concerns and negative impacts on parking and businesses.

Meanwhile, an online petition in favour of the cycle lane scheme has gained more than 900 signatures.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “We’re really disappointed to have had to take the difficult decision to cancel the planned engagement event.

“Unfortunately, a very small number of disruptive people at yesterday’s event made it impossible for us to carry out the engagement event safely and successfully.

“We always want to communicate our plans in different ways to support as many people as possible to be able to have their say.

"We were able to receive some constructive responses yesterday but sadly the unacceptable actions of a few meant that it was extremely difficult for others to give their open and honest feedback to the plans.”

People are still encouraged to have their say, the council says, and plans are available to view at www.todmordentowndeal.co.uk/project-active-todmorden, where there’s also the opportunity to fill in a survey. The closing date for comments is Sunday, November 10.

The council spokesperson added that the plans are available to view at Todmorden College over the next two weeks.