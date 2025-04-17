West Yorkshire buses: Here are the changes to bus services over the Easter weekend

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Apr 2025, 08:33 BST
Metro has shared the changes to the bus schedule over Easter.

Passengers have been told to check before they travel:

Good Friday, April 18 - a Saturday service will operate on most buses. Service 64 operated by Connexions will not run but First will run a 64 Sunday service.

Easter Saturday, April 19 - a normal Saturday service will operate

Easter Sunday, April 20 - a normal Sunday service will operate

Easter Monday, April 21 - a Sunday service will operate on most buses

For details visit wymetro.com/plan-a-journey

