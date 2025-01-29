Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some Calderdale bus routes could be hit if First driver strikes go ahead next week.

Unite the Union has told First Bus that around 170 drivers from the Huddersfield depot intend to take industrial action from Monday, February 3 until Sunday, February 16, and from Monday, February 24 until Sunday, March 9.

And they have warned industrial action “will intensify if the dispute is not resolved”.

The strike is over pay, with the union claiming drivers in Huddersfield are underpaid compared with their peers across other parts of West Yorkshire.

Bus passengers in Halifax may be affected by the strike

First has said the strike would be "damaging to everyone and cause severe disruption to the daily lives of our customers who rely on the bus to get to work, education and for appointments”.

If it goes ahead, limited bus services will be run.

The Calderdale services that could be hit are the 537 and 549 routes , as these are understood to be be run from the Huddersfield depot.