What has happened in Copley: Ambulance service statement after emergency services shut main road through Calderdale village for two hours

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Jul 2025, 09:10 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 12:19 BST
The fire and ambulance services have now released statements after a Calderdale route was closed for two hours this morning.

The Courier reported earlier that firefighters and paramedics had been deployed to the A6026 Wakefield Road in Copley.

The road was shut in both directions between around 7am and 9am between Copley Lane and Bankhouse Lane.

The road is now open.

999 crews were called earlier todayplaceholder image
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 7.01am and crews from Halifax, Huddersfield and Spen Valley attended.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance resources attended an incident at a private address in the area this morning, therefore no further details are available.”

