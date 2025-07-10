What has happened in Copley: Ambulance service statement after emergency services shut main road through Calderdale village for two hours
The Courier reported earlier that firefighters and paramedics had been deployed to the A6026 Wakefield Road in Copley.
The road was shut in both directions between around 7am and 9am between Copley Lane and Bankhouse Lane.
The road is now open.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 7.01am and crews from Halifax, Huddersfield and Spen Valley attended.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance resources attended an incident at a private address in the area this morning, therefore no further details are available.”