Plans for a new train station in Elland have taken a big step forward.

A contractor for the multi-million pound project – Keltbray Infrastructure Services Limited – has now been appointed.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which is delivering the project with Calderdale Council, says surveys will take place on site over the coming months to develop the detailed design of the project.

A full business case will follow, allowing the project to progress to final approval and construction.

Artist's impression of the new train station for Elland

Keltbray Infrastructure Services Limited are aiming to complete this stage of the project by next summer.

The Courier reported at the start of this year how construction on the £25m project – which was was expected to start last year, with a targeted opening date of 2025 – had been delayed.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority said “a variety of factors” meant the station has been delayed until late 2026.

The new station will be added to the Calder Valley line and will see trains running to places including Leeds, Huddersfield, Bradford and Manchester.

The station plans also involve walking and cycling improvements in the area, including enhancing existing routes and installing two new pedestrian and cycle bridges.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “Elland Rail Station will provide a vital new link for the transport network in Calderdale, improving access to jobs, education and other opportunities."

Calderdale Council has agreed to purchase the land needed for the site, which will be transferred to Network Rail before construction.

The project has already received planning approval and preliminary design approval from Network Rail.