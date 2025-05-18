Months of roadworks have been underway since last year which, once finished, should provide “more space for people to move around and enjoy the town”, says Calderdale Council.

The project includes an anti-clockwise bus loop being implemented around the town, pedestrianising Market Street and part of Northgate, and creating a new public space outside Square Chapel and Halifax Central Library.

According to the latest council update, work at the junction of Skircoat Road and Prescott Street is now complete.

New islands, crossings, and signals have been installed and the new layout allows room for cycle lanes on each side through this section.

New, more direct crossings on the south and east legs of the junction are aimed at making for an easier and faster walking experience.

The council says these upgraded traffic signals will later link with others around Halifax to help keep traffic moving.

At Bull Green, the roundabout has been removed and work on the new car park enclosed by a stone wall is well underway, along with work on a more efficient junction and a more welcoming layout for what the council describes as a “key gateway to the town centre”.

Tree pits have been installed, ready for planting later in the year.

Work along Cow Green has started with excavations ahead of work on the eastern section of the carriageway.

The tiered central section has been taken out ahead of the installation of a direct crossing and removal of the subway later in the year.

You can see images of what Halifax town centre could look like once all the work is done HERE

