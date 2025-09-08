A senior Calderdale councillor has hinted a Halifax town centre car park could be sold off for housing.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, was responding to a question regarding the car park on Mulcture Hall Road.

Liberal Democrat group leader on Calderdale Council Paul Bellenger said installing £17,000 barriers at another car park, which serves the council’s Mulcture House building, coupled with selling off the public car park yards away on Multcure Hall Road, would displace staff.

Coun Bellenger (Greetland and Stainland) asked in a questions-to-cabinet session: “Why has it been felt necessary to stop council staff parking in the Mulcture House car park by erecting barriers at a cost of £17,000 and then to decide to sell the Mulcture Hall Road car park, thereby losing an income stream for the council and potentially displacing staff car parking spaces for a second time?”

Mulcture Hall Road car park

Coun Danielle Durrans said the barriers were installed to create a “council fleet only” car park for staff who were essential vehicle users, she said.

“Other staff who are designated as ‘essential car users’ are able to park in designated long stay car parks and long stay on-street spaces throughout Calderdale,” she added.

The sale of the nearby public car park at Mulcture Hall Road was not linked to these changes, said Coun Durrans.

Her reply hinted at housing use for the site.

“The site has recently been marketed, along with an adjacent piece of land owned by a third party.

“The sale of the land will help address our housing shortages and it will generate a capital receipt for the council,” said Coun Durrans.