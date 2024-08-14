Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A councillor is worried plans for trams in other parts of West Yorkshire might be keeping already approved projects in Calderdale including a new train station for Elland on the back burner.

Elland ward councillor Peter Hunt said his constituents were still waiting for their town’s new railway station to be built and Halifax Rail Station gateway projects which had been paused by West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) would also benefit them.

“It is quite frustrating for residents in Elland – and Calderdale – to see our projects delayed or paused while West Yorkshire Combined Authority announces another project in Leeds and Bradford with mass transit.

“What are you doing to ensure the Halifax Gateway project is resumed?” Coun Hunt (Con, Elland) asked cabinet members in a questions-and-answers session at Calderdale Council.

Coun Peter Hunt voiced residents' frustrations

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder) said she and other councillors would bring the issue up at WYCA’s transport committee to make sure that “even though we are not in the first tranches for some of the other projects that are going on within transport landscaping across the authority, the things that we are wanting to achieve don’t get left behind and are forgotten”.

The council’s deputy Llader, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said he would join Coun Curtney and Coun Katie Kimber (Lab, Luddenden Foot) lobbying over pipeline projects that had been paused.

Other projects being undertaken around the area by WYCA, such as at Salterhebble, were visible, he said.

“We will be making a case for any of that investment that was due to happen in Halifax to come back again,” he said.