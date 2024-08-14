What is happening with Elland Train Station: Calderdale residents' frustration as trams announced for Leeds and Bradford while they are still without a train station
and live on Freeview channel 276
Elland ward councillor Peter Hunt said his constituents were still waiting for their town’s new railway station to be built and Halifax Rail Station gateway projects which had been paused by West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) would also benefit them.
“It is quite frustrating for residents in Elland – and Calderdale – to see our projects delayed or paused while West Yorkshire Combined Authority announces another project in Leeds and Bradford with mass transit.
“What are you doing to ensure the Halifax Gateway project is resumed?” Coun Hunt (Con, Elland) asked cabinet members in a questions-and-answers session at Calderdale Council.
Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder) said she and other councillors would bring the issue up at WYCA’s transport committee to make sure that “even though we are not in the first tranches for some of the other projects that are going on within transport landscaping across the authority, the things that we are wanting to achieve don’t get left behind and are forgotten”.
The council’s deputy Llader, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said he would join Coun Curtney and Coun Katie Kimber (Lab, Luddenden Foot) lobbying over pipeline projects that had been paused.
Other projects being undertaken around the area by WYCA, such as at Salterhebble, were visible, he said.
“We will be making a case for any of that investment that was due to happen in Halifax to come back again,” he said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.