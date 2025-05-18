Six-car trains will still be able to use a new £25m Calderdale railway station when it opens - despite the station only being able to fit five.

In a questions-to-cabinet members session at a meeting of the full Calderdale Council, Michael Bradley raised the issue at the forthcoming Elland station.

Mr Bradley asked his question, he said, due to West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s rail strategy proposing six car trains on the Calder Valley line.

These were the same length Arriva Rail North were required to implement via both Bradford and Dewsbury.

An artist's impression of how the finished Elland Rail Station might look

“Is it sensible to construct Elland Station in a location that prohibits platforms more than five coaches long due to it being between a two-track viaduct and and two-track road bridge?” he asked.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said the interaction between the length of platforms available at the proposed station – which is due to be finished by late 2026 – and the length of the trains which may serve it had been identified and analysed as part of the project’s development.

“The proposed solution is that the station would be able to accommodate six car services with selective door opening when the trains call at the station,” she said.

Coun Courtney (Lab, Todmorden) said what was likely to happen was travellers being advised that if they wanted to get off at a particular station they would need to move to the back, front or centre of the train accordingly to disembark.

Rail operator Northern do not currently operate services longer than five cars along the Calder Valley route, she added.