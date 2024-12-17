Work is progressing to create a new train station in Elland.

Survey work is currently taking place to help shape detailed designs for the new £25m link in West Yorkshire’s rail network.

Contractors Keltbray Infrastructure Services Limited are aiming to complete the final stage of development work by next summer.

A full business case to West Yorkshire Combined Authority for the new station will then follow, moving the long-awaited project to final approval stage and finally construction, says the authority.

An artist's impression of how the finished Elland Rail Station might look

The project is being delivered by the authority in partnership with Calderdale Council, who are moving closer to finalising designs for access routes to the station, including installing two new pedestrian and cycling bridges.

The council recently approved a planning application for the access route infrastructure and tenders for the final design stages design of the access package had to be received by mid November.

The council is now assessing the bids and is in the process of appointing a contractor for this work.