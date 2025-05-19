What was the loud noise over Halifax: American aircraft designed for special ops heard roaring over Halifax twice in 24 hours

By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th May 2025, 10:02 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 12:51 BST
Many across Calderdale were woken early this morning by at least one American aircraft roaring over their homes.

Flight watch websites are reporting it was a Bell Boeing CV-22 Osprey operated by the US Airforce that flew over the area at around 5.45am.

A trio of the same aircraft were also reportedly heard and spotted over Calderdale yesterday evening.

The CV-22 Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines the vertical take off, hover and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft.

The aircraft that flew over Calderdale. Photo by Aviator Lifeplaceholder image
The aircraft that flew over Calderdale. Photo by Aviator Life

It is used to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces.

It is understood the aircraft yesterday had set off from Leuchars – a British Army barracks on the East coast of Scotland.

People have been sharing their photos of the aircraft on social media.

