Calderdale Council says it is using around £500,000 from a West Yorkshire Combined Authority fund to improve the complex junctions around King Cross in Halifax.

The money is being spent on these junctions:

A58/A646/Warley Road/King Cross Road

A58/Queens Road

Roadworks are underway in part of Halifax

A58/Haugh Shaw Road (Tesco) and Trafalgar Street crossing

King Cross Road/Queens Road

Improvements will include the introduction of new LED lights, new signal poles, improved vehicle and pedestrian detection, improved controllers that can respond better to traffic conditions and monitoring cameras.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The works will future-proof the traffic signals, with smart technology benefitting all users of these junctions.

"The signals will also be converted to extra-low voltage, meaning they are more energy efficient.”

The main works are planned for the Easter and Summer holidays in 2025 but initial preparatory works are currently underway to install the new sensors which will monitor traffic flow.

The work is being carried out in phases in the hope of minimising disruption.

The first phase is taking place throughout November, with lane closures in place, on weekdays only, as follows:

Tuesday, November 12 to Wednesday, November 20 - A646 Skircoat Moor Road (next to Halifax Fire Station) onto A58 Aachen Way – footway closure only.

Thursday, November 21 to Friday, November 29: A58 Aachen Way eastbound (next to King Cross Library) – lane closure.

Phase two is due to take place in January and will involve some minor road narrowing on the exit from King Cross Road. This will be followed by works along A646 Burnley Road and A58 Rochdale Road.

The spokesperson said: “The progress of other ongoing works in the Halifax area will be considered before the timing for the second phase of works is confirmed, to help minimise congestion.”

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “The busy and complex junction at King Cross is one of the borough’s key interchanges.

"Funding from the Combined Authority is supporting a programme of work to upgrade the technology at the junction, helping to better manage traffic flow and the movement of pedestrians.”

