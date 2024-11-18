Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Calderdale braces itself for icy conditions and possible snow, here is a full list of roads that soon won’t be gritted by Calderdale Council.

As reported by the Courier, the council has said they have had to reduce the number of roads they will be gritting in order to save money and meet budget savings requirements.

This year’s budget, approved by council in February, requires the council to find savings of over £300,000 per year from its winter service, which can cost up to £1.7 million in a typical year, to deliver a winter service policy in line with national guidance, their statutory duty and available resources.

All roads on the previous gritting routes across Calderdale have now been assessed, with a risk assessment which prioritises high-use roads, roads that are needed by emergency services, and roads that provide access to community facilities such as hospitals, schools and town centres.

Winter Service notice about no gritting on Blackwall, Halifax

This has reduced the number of roads which will be gritted on a precautionary basis by the council this winter.

The changes will be introduced on December 1.

Roads which have been removed from the precautionary gritting routes have been assessed for grit bins and those that qualify will receive these in the coming weeks.

A snow plough and gritter in Mill Bank.

Residents of homes along routes which will experience a change in service will receive a letter from the council outlining the changes in the coming weeks.

Signs have also gone up around the borough at roads which will no longer be gritted.

Roads that have been removed from this year’s list are:

Ainley Top: New Hay Road

Bailiff Bridge: Mayfield Grove, Royds Avenue, Wyke Old Road

Barkisland: Barsey Green Lane, Clough House Lane, Moor Field Road, Steele Lane.

Blackley: Weighbridge Roundabout

Blackshaw Head: Davey Lane, New Road.

Blackstone Edge: New Road

Boothtown: Crown Road, Ploughcroft Lane, Woodlands Road

Bradshaw: Cow Hill Gate Lane, Ned Hill Road, Perseverance Road

Brighouse: Brighouse Bus Station, Cross Street, Long Royd Road, Rayner Road, Smithy Carr Lane, Spout House Lane, Thornhills Beck Lane, Trinity Grove.

Claremount: Belgrave Street

Clifton: Jay House Lane

Copley: Copley Avenue

Cornholme: Carrfield Villas, Greenfield Terrace

Cotton Stones: Delfs Lane, Lumb Lane

Elland: Crestfield Crescent, Crestfield Road, Exley Lane

Greetland: Sunnybank Drive, Trenance Gardens

Halifax: Delph Street, Ferguson Street, Gaukroger Lane, Godley Branch Road, Halifax Bus Station, High Street, Horne Street, Kent Street, Ling Bob, Love Lane, Mount Pellon, Paradise Street, Police Station Car Park, Portland Road, Rookery Lane, Sandhall Lane, Stanley Road, Stannary Place, Thrum Hall Lane, Trimmimgham Lane, Trinity Road, Trooper Lane (part of), Wainstalls Lane (part below Bank House Lane), Wakefield Gate, Washer Lane, Westholme Road, Willow Rise, Woodlands Lane

Hebden Bridge: Badger Lane, Bank Terrace, Eskdale Mount, Glen View Road, Horsehold Road, King Street Turning Circle, Midgehole Road, Moss Lane, Mytholm Bank, Rawtonstall Bank, Sandygate, Sandygate Lane, Windsor Road

Highroyd Well: Brow Foot Gate Lane

Hipperholme: Northedge Lane, Soaper House Lane, The Avenue, The Drive, Whitehall Road

Holmfield: Heathy Lane

Illingworth: Wrigley Hill

Jagger Green: Swan Lane

King Cross: Darcey Hey Lane, Dunkirk Lane, Fenton Road, Upper Washer Lane, Wainhouse Road

Lee Mount: East Park Road (part of), Melbourne Street

Lightcliffe: Fairless Avenue, Greenfield Place

Luddenden: Birch Lane, Booth Hill, Danny Lane, Halifax Lane, Boy Mill Road, Jerusalem Lane

Luddenden Foot: Broad Lane, Brocks, Cat Lane, Clunters Lane, Deep Lane, Ellen Holme Road, High Street, Jerry Fields Road, John Naylor Lane, Spring View Road, Stocks Lane, Stoney Lane, Warley Wood Lane

Midgley: Dry Carr Lane, Thorney Lane

Mill Bank: Foxen Lane, Lower Mill Bank Road

Mixenden: Jumples Crag

Mount Tabor: Gibb Lane

Mytholmroyd: Appleyard Road, Brearley Lane, Brier Hey Lane, Hathershelf Lane, Hodgson Lane, Nest Estate, Ringstone Hill Lane

Norland: Bank Road, Berry Moor Road, Hob Lane, London Road, Scar Head Road

Northowram: Corporal Lane, Lands Head Lane, Paddock Road, Score Hill, Shaw Lane, Tan House Lane, Whinney Royd Lane

Norwood Green: Norwood Green Hill, Shutts Lane, Station Road

Ogden: Per Lane, Syke Lane

Old Town: Lane Ends Lane, Walker Lane

Outlane: Gosport Lane, Park Lane

Ovenden: Grove Avenue

Pellon: Brackenbed Lane, College, Cross Street West, Reservoir Road, Ryecroft Lane, Stretchgate Lane

Pepper Hill: Cross Lane

Pye Nest: Willow Drive, Willow Hall Lane, Woodlands Drive

Rastrick: Toothill Lane

Ripponden: Blue Ball Lane, Blue Ball Road, Castle Lane, Dyson Lane, Hob Lane, Ripponden New Bank

Salterhebble: Farrer Mill Lane

Shelf: Cock Hill Lane, Giles Hill Lane, High Cross Lane, Soaper Lane, South Lane

Shibden: Blake Hill, Blake Hill End, Brow Lane, Lee Lane

Siddal: Cinderhills Lane, Exley Bank, Exley Bank Top, Phoebe Lane, Rosemary Lane (part of), Whitegate

Skircoat Green: Ravenscliffe School (to car park)

Southowram: Brookfoot Lane Slip Road, Pinnar Lane

Sowerby: Hollins Lane, New Lane, Newlands Avenue, Shaws Lane, Stocks Lane, Styes Lane, The Long Causeway, Tillotson Avenue, Well Head Lane, Red Brick Lane

Sowerby Bridge: Bairstow Lane, Boggart Lane, Church Bank, Church View, Corporation Street, Dam Head Road, Fall Lane, Gratrix Lane, Green Ups Terrace, Harper Royd Lane, Haugh End Lane, Hill Top Road, Hollins Lane, Hollins Mill Lane, Pickwood Scar, Rose Grove Lane, Sowerby Croft Lane, Spark House Lane, Steps Lane, Stormer Hill Lane, Tower Hill, Walton Street, Water Street, Wood Nook Lane

Sowood: Forest Hill Road, Marsden Gate, Stainland Dene

Soyland: Wicking Lane

Stainland: Coldwells Hill, Dog Lane, Queen Street, School Road

Todmorden: Causeway Wood Road, Commercial Street, Cross Lee Road, Doghouse Lane, Hallroyd Road, Oldroyd Road, Parkin Lane, Ridge Road, Sourhall Road, Stansfield Hall Road, Staups Lane, Todmorden Bus Station, Union Street South, Water Street, Woodhouse Road

Triangle: Kebroyd Lane, Lower Brockwell Lane, Nook Lane

Wainstalls: Bank House Lane, Castle Carr Road, Cold Edge Road, Heys Lane, Low Lane, Rough Hall Lane, Saltonstall Lane, Tree Lane, Wainstalls Lane, Wainstalls Lodge Lane, Withins Road

Walsden: Allescholes Road, Inchfield Road, Peel Cottage Road, Winterbutlee Road

Warley: Burnley Road, Cliff Hill Lane, Stock Lane

Wheatley: Boy Lane, City Lane, Ramsden Street, Wood Lane