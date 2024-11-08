A review of Calderdale Council’s winter service has seen a long list of roads removed from their gritting route this winter.

The council say the decision has been taken in order to cut costs, with £300,000 needed to be found in saving from their winter service, as agreed in February’s budget.

Calderdale Council say roads which have been removed from the precautionary gritting routes have been assessed for grit bins and those that qualify will receive these in the coming weeks, and that residents of homes along routes which will experience a change in service will receive a letter outlining the changes in the coming weeks.

The decision caused a strong reaction from Courier readers on our Facebook page, with numerous Calderdale residents expressing their dismay and unhappiness.

A snow plough and gritter in Mill Bank.

Here are some of the comments:

Ric Brook said: “So many steep roads on that list, this decision is nothing but dangerous!”

Nicola Davis posted: “So the emergency services won't be able to get through to reach those who need attention at home or to all the extra falls created by those who try to walk as their cars are stuck in. Carers won't be able to reach vulnerable people who'll be left in bed or without food or personal care.”

Ben Emms said: “Cue the mass complaints of cancelled bus services. Just about all of these roads get serviced in some fashion by a bus route. And they say they want to reduce pollution and congestion. Absolute joke.”

Simon Pickering said: “Hopefully another mild winter will mean less demand.”

Marie Lumb said: “Roads will be carnage, this will be a nightmare for all.”

Jan Chesters said: “Halifax will become car crash city this winter. Plus loads of broken bones and injuries.”

Shona Lodge posted: “They must have made a big saving this year, no funding for the village Christmas trees and now half the roads won't get gritted. I can see Calderdale being car crash city this winter.”

Sarah Woodyatt posted: “People are going to get injured trying to drive on some of these roads.”

Alisha Jade Porter said: “How can you not grit a bus station? Surely with the amount of elderly/young, disabled and children use it, it should be a priority? To save money they risk lives.”