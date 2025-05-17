Who is paying for Halifax tunnel lights?

Whoever is paying for the lights in a tunnel which passes below Halifax Railway Station, it isn’t the council, says a senior councillor.

In a questions-to-cabinet members session at a meeting of the full Calderdale Council, Michael Bradley asked about the situation with the Mackintosh Tunnel, which was usable by the public until the mid 2000s, when it was fenced off.

Mr Bradley asked: “If Mackintosh Tunnel is not part of the local highway network, then why is the council providing power to the street lights within the tunnel, which are connected into the council’s local street light network?”

However, cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said it was not the local authority picking up the tab and the tunnel did not belong to the council.

Halifax Railway Station

She said Mackintosh Tunnel did not form part of the council’s adopted highway network.

“It’s not a council asset and, under such, the council doesn’t hold responsibility for maintenance or operation,” she explained to the meeting.

Coun Courtney (Lab, Calder) said while the street lighting may appear to be connected to the wider street lighting managed by the council it was important to note these installations were not owned, operated or maintained by the local authority.

“Furthermore, the council does not fund or contribute to to the electricity costs associated with the lighting in this location.

“Any electrical connections that exist are either historical or private arrangements made by the responsible party – which is this case is not the council,” she said.