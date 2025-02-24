Why are Halifax trains not running: Trains through Halifax cancelled until later today

By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Feb 2025, 13:34 BST

Some trains due to run through Halifax this afternoon have been cancelled.

A safety inspection on a train at Bradford Interchange means fewer trains are able to run on some lines.

Disruption is expected until 5pm today.

Services between Leeds and Manchester Victoria in both directions are not calling at Bramley, New Pudsey, Bradford Interchange or Halifax.

Some services have been cancelled

Services between Bradford Interchange and Huddersfield in both directions are unable to run between Halifax and Bradford Interchange.

All services between Leeds and Chester, York and Blackpool North, and Halifax and Hull are running as normal.

Passengers at Huddersfield for Bradford Interchange should change at Halifax for services to Bradford.

Passengers at Bradford Interchange for Huddersfield should change at Halifax for services to Huddersfield.

