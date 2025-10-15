Why is Keighley Road shut: Blaze shuts major Halifax route with buses diverted
A house fire has closed a main road through Halifax.
Keighley Road in Ovenden has been closed while firefighters deal with a house fire.
The blaze is understood to have broken out between 4.30pm and 5pm.
This photo of firefighters on the scene was taken by Ronan Deans.
Team Pennine has announced that some of its buses are being diverted because of the blaze.
It posted: “Due to the closure of Keighley Road the 502, 526 and 524 are following a diversion along Ovenden Way and Nursery Lane causing up to a 40 minute delay on these services.”
