One of the Calderdale’s busiest routes has been closed for emergency repairs.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A646 Halifax Road has been shut this evening between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

Calderdale Council says the closure will remain throughout the weekend and next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road is shut in both directions at the junction with Stony Lane in Charlestown.

The road will be shut all weekend and into next week

Diversions are in place.

A spokesperson for Calderdale Council said: “This is so Yorkshire Water can repair a damaged sewer.

"We expect the road closure will remain throughout next week.

"The work is complex and no timescale can be given at this point for completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Further updates will follow as soon this period of closure is confirmed.

"This is a very busy road and significant disruption is inevitable.

"Please plan your journey, check public transport and allow plenty of time to travel.”

The closure is expected to cause delays for workers, school buses and residents who use the major route.