Why is the A646 blocked: 'Disruption inevitable' warning as emergency closure shuts one of Calderdale's busiest roads

By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Dec 2024, 21:09 BST

One of the Calderdale’s busiest routes has been closed for emergency repairs.

The A646 Halifax Road has been shut this evening between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

Calderdale Council says the closure will remain throughout the weekend and next week.

The road is shut in both directions at the junction with Stony Lane in Charlestown.

The road will be shut all weekend and into next week

Diversions are in place.

A spokesperson for Calderdale Council said: “This is so Yorkshire Water can repair a damaged sewer.

"We expect the road closure will remain throughout next week.

"The work is complex and no timescale can be given at this point for completion.

"Further updates will follow as soon this period of closure is confirmed.

"This is a very busy road and significant disruption is inevitable.

"Please plan your journey, check public transport and allow plenty of time to travel.”

The closure is expected to cause delays for workers, school buses and residents who use the major route.

