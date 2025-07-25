Why is there so much traffic on the A629: New lights on major Halifax route stuck on red causing 'traffic chaos' and bus delays
The issue on the A629 at Salterhebble is causing “traffic chaos”, said one councillor.
There are reports of long queues in both directions.
It is understood the issue started at around 10am and was still a problem at noon.
One of the Town ward councillors Joe Thompson said: “I am aware that the new lights at Salterhebble are stuck on red in both directions, causing traffic chaos.
"I have raised it with the team immediately and hope to see it rectified as soon as possible.”
He added at 11.12am that urban traffic control had been informed and would be going to make repairs.
First has warned its X1 and 501 bus services are being delayed.