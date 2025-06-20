A major Calderdale route was shut this morning after a man fell from a bridge.

The man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after the fall from Denton Bridge, on the A58 Rochdale Road at Kebroyd.

As this photo by Neil Reddy shows, police and firefighters said they were called to help between 12.40am and 12.49am.

The A58 was closed in both directions between Kebroyd and Triangle until around 7.30am.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three crews plus its technical rescue unit.

"They rescued a person who had fallen from height and passed them to the care of ambulance colleagues,” said a spokesperson.