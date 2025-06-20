Why was the A58 shut: Man rushed to hospital and busy Calderdale road shut after 'fall from height'

By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Jun 2025, 07:29 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 11:55 BST
A major Calderdale route was shut this morning after a man fell from a bridge.

The man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after the fall from Denton Bridge, on the A58 Rochdale Road at Kebroyd.

Most Popular

As this photo by Neil Reddy shows, police and firefighters said they were called to help between 12.40am and 12.49am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The A58 was closed in both directions between Kebroyd and Triangle until around 7.30am.

Emergency teams at Denton Bridge in the early hours of this morningplaceholder image
Emergency teams at Denton Bridge in the early hours of this morning

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three crews plus its technical rescue unit.

"They rescued a person who had fallen from height and passed them to the care of ambulance colleagues,” said a spokesperson.

Related topics:Calderdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice