Heavy snow is being forecast to fall across Calderdale tomorrow and a weather warning has been issued.

Both the Met Office and BBC are predicting snow will start to fall tomorrow evening and continue through the night.

And a yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Halifax and the rest of the borough.

The Met Office says an area of snow may bring disruption to a central swathe of the UK during Monday night and Tuesday morning.

"There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected,” it says.

"A small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable.

"There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

"There is a slight chance that bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times.

"A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

"There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel."

According to the BBC’s forecast, sleet will start at 4pm tomorrow which will turn to heavy snow by 8pm.

That heavy snow will continue through to 2am on Tuesday, when it will become sleet.

Light snow will follow from 5am which will then become heavy between 8am and 9am.

More light snow will fall until around noon, say the weather experts.

And temperatures are set to plummet to as low as 0C, feeling like -5C.

Here is an hour-by-hour forecast from when the wintery conditions are set to start, according to the BBC’s forecast.

Monday at 4pm: sleet and light winds, and 3C, feeling like 3C

5pm: sleet and light winds, and 2C, feeling like 2C

6pm: sleet and light winds, and 2C, feeling like -1C

7pm: sleet and light winds, and 1C, feeling like -1C

8pm: heavy snow and slight winds, and 1C, feeling like -3C

9pm: Heavy snow and a gentle breeze, and 1C, feeling like -3C

10pm: Heavy snow and a gentle breeze, and 1C, feeling like -3C

11pm: Heavy snow and a gentle breeze, and 0C, feeling like -4C

Midnight: Heavy snow and a gentle breeze, and 0C, feeling like -4C

1am: Heavy snow and a gentle breeze, and 0C, feeling like -5C

2am: Sleet and a gentle breeze, and 0C,feeling like -4C

3am: Sleet and a gentle breeze, and 0C, feeling like -5C

4am: Sleet and a gentle breeze, and 0C, feeling like -4C

5am: Light snow and a gentle breeze, and 1C, feeling like -4C

6am: Light snow and a gentle breeze, and 0C, feeling like -4C

7am: Light and a gentle breeze, and 0C, feeling like -5C

8am: Heavy snow showers and a gentle breeze, and 0C, feeling like -5C

9am: Heavy snow showers and a gentle breeze, and 0C, feeling like -5C

10am: Light snow and a gentle breeze, and 0C, feeling like -5C

11am: Light snow and a gentle breeze, and 1C, feeling like -4C

Noon: Light snow and a gentle breeze, and 1C, feeling like -4C

1pm: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, and 1C, feeling like -4C

2pm: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, and 1C, feeling like -4C

3pm: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, and 0C, feeling like -5C