Work to repair Calderdale flood defence to see road disruption and roadworks for seven weeks

The Environment Agency says the work is essential due to erosion (scour) caused by the river to the base of the wall.

A spokesperson for the EA said: "We are continuing to investigate long-term solutions to the scour issues in this area.

"In order to carry out this repair work safely, it will be necessary to close one lane of Rochdale Road for seven weeks.

Repair work is taking place on the flood defence

"Two-way traffic lights will be in place on the lane closure. This is to allow equipment and materials to be lifted into the river channel.

"We will aim to remove the traffic lights on weekends if safe to do so.

"The work, being carried out by BAM Nutall, will involve filling the gap which has been created at the base of the wall with concrete.

"Large concrete blocks will be used to create a temporary barrier to ensure a dry area to work within the river channel.

"The pedestrian crossing near the junction with Knowlwood Road will remain in use and will be manned during school drop-off and pick-up times.

"The footpath on the river side of the road will be closed for the duration of the work

". This work will be dependent on the weather conditions at the time and may need to be delayed or changed at short notice.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this work may cause."