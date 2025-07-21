Flash floods are being reported all across Calderdale.

The sudden heavy downpours late this afternoon have also caused leaks at some buildings.

Videos being shared on social media show a flooded car park at Tesco in Sowerby Bridge and staff at the store having to sweep water out of the door.

There are also reports of the stones being used as part of work on the A629 at Salterhebble being washed into the carriageway.

Calderdale Council has said surface water flooding on some of the borough’s rods will drain away naturally but has some advice in the meantime.

It has posted: “With the sudden and heavy downpours this afternoon, we’re seeing areas of surface water flooding on some roads across Calderdale.

"This is temporary and will drain away naturally, but in the meantime please slow down when approaching standing water; avoid driving through large puddles where possible; be extra mindful near pedestrians, cyclists, and homes; allow space for vehicles to pass safely.

"Surface water may be shallow in some places but if you can’t see how deep water is, please don’t drive through it.”