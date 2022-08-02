Calderdale Council has urged residents and visitors to avoid Hebden Bridge town centre until further notice.

The council has said that the following roads are closed: Old Gate junction of Market Streer and Bridge Gate of Keighley Road.

The following streets have now re-opened, Crown Street of Keighley Road/ Commercial Street, Albert Street of New Road and Hope Street of New Road.

Hebden Bridge residents have been told to keep windows and doors closed.

The Keighley Bus Company's Brontebus B3 is being diverted until further notice. The route will miss Albert Street and Hope Street in Hebden Bridge but it will still stop at the railway station.

Hebden Bridge Town Hall is open to members of the public who are affected by the incident.