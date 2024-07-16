UPDATE: Major road into Halifax now reopen after firefighters tackled fire of building containing Lithium Ion batteries near West Vale

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Jul 2024, 08:27 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 09:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at a building near West Vale last night (Monday).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire on Stainland Road at 9.23pm.

Read More
Education: Here are Calderdale's top 10 secondary schools according to latest go...

Crews from Rastrick, Halifax, Illingworth, Huddersfield and Odsal Fire Stations were in attendance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Stainland Road is shut this morning (Tuesday) from the junction with Rochdale Road and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.Stainland Road is shut this morning (Tuesday) from the junction with Rochdale Road and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
Stainland Road is shut this morning (Tuesday) from the junction with Rochdale Road and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

A building containing Lithium Ion batteries was on fire and ground monitors were used to extinguish the blaze.

Residents were advised to stay indoors with windows and doors shut and air conditioning switched off.

Stainland Road was shut this morning (Tuesday) but the road has now reopened.

Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999 and ask for the fire and rescue service.

For fire safety information and how to book a free home fire safety check, visit www.westyorksfire.gov.uk

Related topics:HalifaxWest ValeResidents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice