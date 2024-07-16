Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at a building near West Vale last night (Monday).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire on Stainland Road at 9.23pm.

Crews from Rastrick, Halifax, Illingworth, Huddersfield and Odsal Fire Stations were in attendance.

Stainland Road is shut this morning (Tuesday) from the junction with Rochdale Road and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

A building containing Lithium Ion batteries was on fire and ground monitors were used to extinguish the blaze.

Residents were advised to stay indoors with windows and doors shut and air conditioning switched off.

Stainland Road was shut this morning (Tuesday) but the road has now reopened.

Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999 and ask for the fire and rescue service.

For fire safety information and how to book a free home fire safety check, visit www.westyorksfire.gov.uk