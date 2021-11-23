UPDATE: Woman dies after car becomes trapped under lorry in Northowram

Firefighters from Halifax and Odsal were called.

The 52-year-old was in a cream Mini Cooper travelling from Northowram towards Stone Chair roundabout when her car collided with a parked lorry on the side of the road.

The crash happened at around 9.15pm on the A6036 Halifax Road/Bradford Road.

Police said she was taken to Bradford Royal Infirmary but had sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Firefighters said crews from Odsal and Halifax fire stations were called to help release the woman at 9.22pm.