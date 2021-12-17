UPDATED: Fuel tank with 12,000 litres of kerosene inside on fire in Mytholmroyd - trains cancelled and people asked to avoid the area

Teams from several fire stations have been called to Mytholmroyd

Teams from Halifax, Todmorden, Huddersfield, Mirfield and Hunslet fire stations, along with police, were deployed to the blaze at Greenhill Industrial Estate, Moderna Way, at 12.54pm today (Friday).

Police are understood to be putting a cordon up around the area.

Foam and specialist officers are in attendance.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

The nearby railway line has been closed due to smoke, causing cancellations and delays of up to an hour. Disruption is expected until 5pm.

Customers can travel between Leeds and Halifax on the Hull - Halifax services, or between Bradford Interchange and Halifax or Brighouse on the Bradford Interchange and Huddersfield services.

Customers can travel between Blackburn and Manchester Victoria using the Kirkby - Blackburn via Rochdale and Todmorden services.