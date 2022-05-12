UPDATED: Queensbury road shut after crash - two taken to hospital

The crossroads between High Street, Brighouse Road and Sand Beds were still shut this morning after the accident involving a car and a lorry.
Police were called at 10.37pm yesterday to Brighouse Road in Queensbury.
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries but police have said these are not believed to be life-threatening.
A 23-year-old man who was the driver in the car was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a roadside test.
He has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1964 of May 11.