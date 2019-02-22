Urgent call for volunteers in Halifax to support the Armed Forces community

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, is urgently appealing to the people of Halifax to join its network of volunteers that provide support for the Armed Forces community.

The Halifax division of SSAFA is looking to recruit new case workers to help continue its vital work supporting veterans and their families in the area.

Read: Calderdale nostalgia from early 2000s - see if you are on these pictures

Tracey Berridge, Deputy Director of Volunteer Operations at SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, said: “After all that the Armed Forces and their families have sacrificed for us, we feel it is our duty to make sure they receive the support they need when they face difficulties on their return to civilian life.

“We are in urgent need of more dedicated volunteers in Halifax, so SSAFA can continue to reach more veterans and families in need of help. They have sacrificed a great deal for us, and now it’s our turn to support them. Please get in touch with our team to find out more.”

To volunteer for the SSAFA, a background in the Forces is not necessary but empathy and enthusiasm is a must.

SSAFA volunteer caseworkers provide support to veterans and their families who are in need. This could include access to financial assistance, advice and support on personal affairs and access to special equipment for those with disabilities.

Read: Halifax Paralympian Hannah Cockroft to appear in Great Celebrity Bake Off 2019

In addition to volunteer case workers, the West Yorkshire branch is also looking to recruit new fundraising officers.

SSAFA fundraising officers will plan and carry out a fundraising strategy that includes local and national events and appeals, as well as fundraising through trusts and the corporate sector.

To find out more about volunteering with SSAFA visit ssafa.org.uk/volunteer