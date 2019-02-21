Halifax Paralympian Hannah Cockroft to appear in Great Celebrity Bake Off 2019

A new trailer for the upcoming Great Celebrity Bake Off 2019 shows Halifax Paralympian Hannah Cockroft showcasing her baking skills.

Hannah will appear in one of five episodes in the popular baking show's Stand Up To Cancer special which starts on Tuesday, 5 March at 8pm on Channel 4.

The Halifax Paralympian will join other sports icons Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Nicola Adams over the episodes.

Other celebrities taking part in the charity special include comedians Russell Brand and Johnny Vegas, Love Island presenter Caroline Flack, actors Michelle Keegan and Russell Tovey and former Newsnight presenter Jeremy Paxman.

Stand Up To Cancer is Channel 4's annual fundraising appeal that raises money to fund the newest and most promising cancer treatments to help patients.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer begins on Tuesday, 5 March at 8pm on Channel 4.