Vulnerable Halifax residents are being digitally excluded says town's MP

MP for Halifax Holly Lynch

Holly Lynch says too many people are "in danger of being left behind" in a world which is increasingly online.

She has raised her concerns with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport after being contacted by a Halifax resident who feels he is "losing control" of his household affairs because he does not have access to the internet.

The pensioner, who is housebound, has always diligently managed his affairs in writing and using his landline, said Ms Lynch.

"My team and I were moved by his experience of feeling ‘out of control’ as more service providers and companies move online," she said.

“Although many of us enjoy the flexibility of using services online, it’s important for all organisations to remember that there should be alternatives to support people who either prefer or require a more human interaction, or for those who simply cannot access the internet.

“I led an inquiry into social connection during the Covid-19 crisis as the chair of the APPG on Social Integration at the start of the pandemic and too many people are in danger of being left behind in a world which is increasingly online.