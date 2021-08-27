Vulnerable teenager attacked in Brighouse street and has personal belongings stolen

West Yorkshire Police officers have released details today of the incident that happened on July 19.

At approximately 6.15pm a vulnerable victim was assaulted and had personal possessions stolen on Catherine Slack, Brighouse.

The victim, a 13-year old was with a 12-year-old at the time and the suspects are also believed to be of a similar age.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack in Brighouse

A grey vehicle, with multiple passengers in travelled along the road at the time of the incident and stopped to assist.

The driver of the vehicle approached the suspects, allowing the victims to flee the scene.

The incident is believed to be unprovoked and the victim has been left understandably shaken by the incident.

Officers are appealing directly to those in the grey vehicle to come forward and assist with enquiries.