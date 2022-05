Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team were called out to the beauty spot at 2.18pm on Saturday to the man who had suffered a leg injury.

They provided initial medical care and pain relief before immobilising the injured leg in a protective box splint.

The man was then placed into a warming winter casualty bag, transferred onto a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance.

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team were called to help the man