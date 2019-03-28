Waste company Suez to investigate Halifax crash as lorry overturns

The company that owns the lorry that has crashed and overturned in Halifax will launch an investigation into the incident.

SUEZ recycling and recovery UK handles the waste management for Calderdale Council and it is one their vehicles that crashed this morning.

The busy Stump Cross junction has been sealed off after the incident at the bottom of neighbouring The Hough today.

A spokesperson for the company said: "At approximately 06:15am this morning one of our vehicles turned on to its side on a domestic road off the A58 in Halifax.

"The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by the ambulance services. Fortunately, there were no further reported injuries.

"The cause of the accident is as of yet unknown but will be subject to investigation in due course.

"We continue to cooperate with the police and recovery services who are on site.

"We apologise for the traffic congestion and the effect this incident is having on the local community, in particular the residents on the road in which the accident occurred."

West Yorkshire Police said police officers were called at 5:57am this morning (28 March) to reports of a lorry colliding with the front of a house on Stump Cross, in Halifax.

The road in Halifax will be inspected before it is re-opened Calderdale Council has confirmed.

