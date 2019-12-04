Watch brave firefighters tackle blaze in Halifax as huge explosion is heard in town centre

Dramatic footage has been captured of firefighters tackling a blaze at workshop in Halifax town centre this afternoon.

Darren Dunne took these video clips of fire crews trying to get the blaze under control at 2.10pm today (Wednesday).

Posting on Twitter he said: " West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service doing a brilliant job tackling an aggressive fire in Halifax town centre just now. Brave people.

The incident happened at a garage workshop off New Road this afternoon at 1.30pm.

Appliances from Halifax, Illingworth, Rastrick, Odsal and an aerial unit from Huddersfield are in attendance.

Roads closed off in Halifax as firefighters deal with the blaze

A spokesperson for West Yorkhisre Fire and Rescue said the fhas taken over a 10m x 10m, section of a two storey building.

The incident has been sectorised with two breathing apparatus, two large jets, one hose reel and one fog spike in use.

Witness reports say they heard a explosion before the fire took over the building.