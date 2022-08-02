Watch: Calderdale Councillor captures video of Hebden Bridge blaze and thanks emergency services and council staff for 'amazing' work

In the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) a fire broke out at Burlees House and La Perla on Hangingroyd Lane in Hebden Bridge.

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 9:56 am
Updated Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 9:59 am

Calderdale Councillor for the Calder Ward Sarah Courtney lives nearby and said she was woken by the smell of smoke and her dog barking just before 4am.

"I was worried for my neighbours," she said. "There was so much smoke, it was like a fog."

She has been at Hebden Town Hall this morning - which has been opened for people affected by the fire - taking cushions and phone chargers and seeing if people there OK.

Video of the blaze by Sarah Courtney.

"The emergency services and council staff have been amazing," she said. "The building is still smouldering now.

"I feel for the businesses that are in there. There are lots of small businesses in there, and the restaurant of course."

People have been urged to avoid Hebden Bridge town centre until further notice and residents should close their doors and windows.

