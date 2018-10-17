`

WATCH: Hannah Cockroft and Lizzie Jones join Crossley Heath pupils on 'Restart a Heart Day'

Paralympic superstar Hannah Cockroft was among a selection of 25,000 school students across Yorkshire to learn life-saving skills yesterday.

She was joined by the much-loved soprano and philanthropist Lizzie Jones at Crossley Heath School as part of the 'Restart a Heart Day' initiative.

Lizzie, who's professional rugby league-playing husband Danny tragically died during a match because of an un-diagnosed heart condition in 2015, addressed the crowd on the importance of the importance of CPR skills.

Halifax resident Neil Davidson, who's life was saved when his heart was re-started by his son during a cardiac arrest last year, also spoke to staff and pupils.

Paralympic superstar Hannah Cockcroft was among the trainees.

Pupils at Crossley Heath school learnt vital skills.

Hannah and Lizzie join staff.

