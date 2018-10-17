WATCH: Hannah Cockroft and Lizzie Jones join Crossley Heath pupils on 'Restart a Heart Day'

Paralympic superstar Hannah Cockroft was among a selection of 25,000 school students across Yorkshire to learn life-saving skills yesterday.

She was joined by the much-loved soprano and philanthropist Lizzie Jones at Crossley Heath School as part of the 'Restart a Heart Day' initiative.

Lizzie, who's professional rugby league-playing husband Danny tragically died during a match because of an un-diagnosed heart condition in 2015, addressed the crowd on the importance of the importance of CPR skills.

Halifax resident Neil Davidson, who's life was saved when his heart was re-started by his son during a cardiac arrest last year, also spoke to staff and pupils.

