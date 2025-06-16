7-day weather forecast for Halifax, Brighouse, Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and Sowerby Bridge

Temperatures are set to rise across Calderdale this week.

Monday: Sunny intervals with highs of 23C and lows of 12C

Tuesday: Sunny intervals changing to overcast by lunchtime. Highs of 19C and lows of 12C

Wednesday: Sunny intervals with highs of 21C and lows of 12C

Thursday: Sunny with highs of 26C and lows of 14C

Friday: Sunny changing to partly cloudy by night. Highs of 27C and lows of 15C

Saturday: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by night. Highs of 26C and lows of 14C

Sunday: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by night. Highs of 22C and lows of 13C