Amber weather warning: Snow is forecast to hit Halifax over the weekend as weather warning is upgraded
The warning is in place from 9pm on Saturday (January 4) until 11.59pm on Sunday (January 5).
In Halifax the forecast is set for a clear and frosty start on Saturday turning cloudy as the day goes on. Snow is forecast to begin heading into Sunday. Highs of 3C and lows of 0C.
On Sunday snow is expected to fall throughout much of the day, turning to rain in the afternoon.
Met Office Chief Forecaster Jason Kelly, said: “This weekend will bring a range of weather hazards to the UK, notable snow accumulations, freezing rain, ice and heavy rain as well as some gusty conditions.
“We have issued a number of severe weather warnings, including Amber warnings for snow and ice in parts of England and Wales. Some significant accumulations of snow are possible across parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England in particular, where 5 cm or more could accumulate fairly widely, with as much as 20-30 cm over high ground of mid and north Wales and potentially 30-40 cm over parts of the Pennines. This, accompanied by strengthening winds, may lead to drifting of lying snow.”
What should I expect from the amber weather warning?
Some rural communities cut off
Power cuts and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, affected
Delays and cancellations to rail and air travel is expected
Travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers
