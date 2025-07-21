Another yellow thunderstorm warning issued by the Met Office for Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge Todmorden and Hebden Bridge

The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for Halifax today (Monday).

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning is in place from 11am until 9pm and may lead to some disruption.

A previous yellow warning for thunderstorms was in place in Calderdale on Friday and Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office gives yellow weather warning for thunderstorms. Picture: MapTiler/OpenStreetMap contributor

In Halifax, the Met Office forecasts rain from 11am to 5pm with sunny intervals.

Highs of 21C and lows of 14C.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) will be overcast changing to light rain by late morning. Highs of 19C and lows of 13C.

The outlook is that there will be fewer showers on Wednesday and Thursday, though some may still be heavy.

Feeling pleasantly warm in the sunshine.

Cloudier on Friday, with a chance of light rain over western hills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What should I expect?

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life