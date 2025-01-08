Are schools open: List of which Calderdale schools are closed and open on Wednesday amid Met Office yellow warning for ice
Some schools announced last night that they were planning to open but others were waiting until this morning to decide.
Some schools are closed today because of the weather. We have compiled a list below.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice for the borough which is in force until noon today.
It says icy stretches on untreated roads and pavements could impact travel, possibly causing injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
It says it will feel like -7C between 6am and 8am today, and -8C at the same time tomorrow.
Calderdale Council has asked people to avoid unnecessary travel by car or foot.
It added: “Some routes, especially to and from schools, may remain challenging or unsafe.
"Schools monitor the situation and each school will decide independently if it’s safe to open.”
These are some of the schools which have announced publicly what their plans are so far:
Brighouse High School – closed to Years 7 to 11 and open at its sixth form site for Years 12 and 13.
Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College – closed
Ryburn Valley High School – open for Years 10, 11 , 12 and 13 only
The Brooksbank School – open to Years 10,11,12 and 13 only
The North Halifax Grammar School – open
Lightcliffe Academy – closed
Savile Park Primary School – open from 10am
Trinity Academy Grammar– open
The Crossley Heath School – open
Calder High School – open
Calder Primary School – open
Park Lane Academy – open
Rastrick High School – closed