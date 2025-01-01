Burst water main leaves Calderdale residents without water for more than eight hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Some Calderdale residents have started 2025 without any water.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in part of Sowerby Bridge have been without water since this morning.

Yorkshire Water was still trying to restore their supply at 6pm.

They have said a burst water main has caused the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People in Sowerby Bridge have started 2025 without any water

"We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water because of a burst water main,” says their website.

"We're working hard to get your water supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes.”

Sowerby Bridge pub Hollins Mill has been inviting people to fill up water bottles there, posting: “Just to let everyone know that we have running water and have not been affected by the water mains issue.

"Feel free to pop in to use the facilities or fill up water containers if you need!”

And Christ Church in Sowerby Bridge was open earlier offering hot drinks and a place for people to keep warm.