Calderdale Council spent £5,000 on signs letting people know about a gritting plan that never went ahead.

The council has confirmed to the Courier how much was needed to put up the yellow signs that were deployed across the borough to say which roads were being axed from the priority gritting route.

It says there was no cost to buy the signs, as they were already held in stock, but it cost £5,040 for two two-member contractor gangs working eight hours a day for six days to put up the 727 signs.

When we published our full list of which roads were being axed – compiled by analysing two council lists of what would be considered priority routes before and after December 1 – there was a massive outcry.

Signs like these had gone up all over Calderdale warning that routes had been axed from the priority gritting list

The level of anger and concern from residents led to the council announcing at the end of last month that it would be abandoning the plan.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “When changes were planned to the council’s winter service, we wanted to give people as much information and advance notice as possible.

"To do this, we promoted the changes extensively online - including on social media platforms – issued a press release, wrote to residents and businesses and placed signage across the borough on affected routes.

“We listened carefully to the large number of concerns expressed ahead of the proposed changes to gritting routes and took action to respond to these.

"As a result, a decision was made not to enact the proposed changes to our winter service.

“We understand the impact of severe weather and the extreme challenges it can create in Calderdale.

"We pride ourselves on keeping people safe, whilst also balancing our budget in tough times as we must do legally.

"Our main priority has always been public safety during the winter months, and delivering the best service we can within available resources.”

The council had come up with the idea of reducing the number of roads on its priority gritting list in an attempt to save money.

