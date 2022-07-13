Calderdale weather: 'Check on your neighbours and respect countryside' warning as temperatures set to soar

Forecasters are predicting temperatures could reach a sweltering 35C by Tuesday and an amber warning for extreme heat has been issued.

Calderdale Council says large and preventable moorland fires cause a significant strain on resources and it’s important to be aware of the potential dangers of starting any sort of fire.

It is working with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Yorkshire Police to enforce public space protection orders in areas of the countryside to prevent any fires.

People are being urged to help prevent wildfires (Getty Images)

These orders ban the lighting of fires, barbecues, sky lanterns or anything that causes a fire risk. Failure to comply is a criminal offence.

The council is also urging people to check on vulnerable residents, including older people and those with health conditions.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Jenny Lynn, said: “While many of us welcome the warm weather, it can cause serious problems for both our environment and for some of our residents.

"It’s important we all show kindness throughout the heatwave and ensure we look after our countryside and check in on our neighbours, particularly those who are vulnerable.

“One of the main environmental impacts of hot weather is the increased risk of moorland fires. These fires can have devastating impacts on our environment, our wildlife and their habitats.

"They also require a huge amount of resource to contain so we’re urging residents to be aware of the heightened risk at the moment and to understand that any type of fire can quickly get out of hand.

“We know when the weather is fine, people understandably want to enjoy our beautiful countryside but it’s so important that we treat the environment with respect and ensure we all act responsibly.

"We’ll continue to work with our partners to educate, advise and enforce and will be patrolling the borough’s upland area advising local communities and landowners of the dangers of fire.

"Signage is also in place to warn of the risks and what people should do if they see any problems on the moors.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Wildfire Lead Officer Richard Hawley, said: “While the warm weather can be a great time to enjoy the beautiful outdoors of West Yorkshire with friends and family we want to stress the importance of doing so safely and remind people of the public spaces protection orders in place in rural areas across the region which include a ban on any type of fire on moorland.

“Moorland fires are awful for our countryside, they damage the wildlife, have a high financial cost and take crews away from other incidents.