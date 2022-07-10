Temperatures are expected to reach 29C tomorrow and be at least 20C for the the next seven days.

But it is important to be safe in the sun.

In England, there are on average 2,000 heat-related deaths every year, says the Met Office.

Warm weather is forecast all week

For some people - especially older people, those with underlying health conditions and children - the summer heat can bring real health risks. As our climate changes, hot spells are expected to be more frequent and more intense.

If you or someone else feels unwell with a high temperature during hot weather or after physical exertion, you should stay alert to the possibility of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

The top ways to stay safe when the heat arrives are to:

Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated. Older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk.

Stay cool indoors close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol.

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially children or animals.

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest.

Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat if you have to go out in the heat.

Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day.

Make sure you take water with you wherever you go.

Check the latest weather forecast and temperature warnings.