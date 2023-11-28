The cold temperatures are set to continue this week in Calderdale – but will it bring snow?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the Met Office, temperatures will get down to -3C in Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Sowerby Bridge and -2C in Halifax and Brighouse.

Below is the weather forecast for Calderdale towns this week, according to the Met Office:

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will it snow as temperatures set to fall below zero in Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Sowerby Bridge

Halifax

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, November 28 – Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs of 6C and lows of -2C

Wednesday, November 29 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. Highs of 2C and lows of -2C

Thursday, November 30 – Mist changing to cloudy by late morning. Highs of 3C and lows of -1C

Friday, December 1 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Highs of 3C and lows of -1C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, December 2 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Highs of 3C and lows of -1C

Sunday, December 3 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Highs of 3C and lows of -2C

Brighouse

Tuesday, November 28 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. Highs of 6C and lows of -2C

Wednesday, November 29 – Clear. Highs of 3C and lows of -2C

Thursday, November 30 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Highs of 3C and lows of -1C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, December 1 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Highs of 3C and lows of -1C

Saturday, December 2 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning. Highs of 4C and lows of -2C

Sunday, December 3 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Highs of 3C and lows of -2C

Hebden Bridge

Tuesday, November 28 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. Highs of 6C and lows of -3C

Wednesday, November 29 – Clear. Highs of 3C and lows of -3C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, November 30 – Cloudy changing to sunny by late morning. Highs of 3C and lows of -2C

Friday, December 1 – Clear changing to cloudy by early evening. Highs of 3C and lows of -3C

Saturday, December 2 – Fog changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Highs of 2C and lows of -2C

Sunday, December 3 – Cloudy changing to sunny by lunchtime. Highs of 3C and lows of -1C

Todmorden

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, November 28 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. Highs of 6C and lows of -3C

Wednesday, November 29 – Clear. Highs of 2C and lows of -3C

Thursday, November 30 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning. Highs of 3C and lows of -2C

Friday, December 1 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Highs of 3C and lows of -3C

Saturday, December 2 – Mist changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Highs of 2C and lows of -2C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, December 3 – Cloudy changing to sunny by lunchtime. Highs of 2C and lows of -1C

Sowerby Bridge

Tuesday, November 28 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. Highs of 6C and lows of -2C

Wednesday, November 29 – Clear. Highs of 3C and lows of -3C

Thursday, November 30 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Highs of 3C and lows of -1C

Friday, December 1 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Highs of 3C and lows of -2C

Saturday, December 2 – Cloudy changing to sunny by late morning. Highs of 3C and lows of -2C