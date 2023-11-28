Calderdale weather: Will it snow as temperatures set to fall below zero in Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Sowerby Bridge
According to the Met Office, temperatures will get down to -3C in Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Sowerby Bridge and -2C in Halifax and Brighouse.
Below is the weather forecast for Calderdale towns this week, according to the Met Office:
Halifax
Tuesday, November 28 – Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs of 6C and lows of -2C
Wednesday, November 29 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. Highs of 2C and lows of -2C
Thursday, November 30 – Mist changing to cloudy by late morning. Highs of 3C and lows of -1C
Friday, December 1 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Highs of 3C and lows of -1C
Saturday, December 2 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Highs of 3C and lows of -1C
Sunday, December 3 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Highs of 3C and lows of -2C
Brighouse
Tuesday, November 28 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. Highs of 6C and lows of -2C
Wednesday, November 29 – Clear. Highs of 3C and lows of -2C
Thursday, November 30 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Highs of 3C and lows of -1C
Friday, December 1 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Highs of 3C and lows of -1C
Saturday, December 2 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning. Highs of 4C and lows of -2C
Sunday, December 3 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Highs of 3C and lows of -2C
Hebden Bridge
Tuesday, November 28 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. Highs of 6C and lows of -3C
Wednesday, November 29 – Clear. Highs of 3C and lows of -3C
Thursday, November 30 – Cloudy changing to sunny by late morning. Highs of 3C and lows of -2C
Friday, December 1 – Clear changing to cloudy by early evening. Highs of 3C and lows of -3C
Saturday, December 2 – Fog changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Highs of 2C and lows of -2C
Sunday, December 3 – Cloudy changing to sunny by lunchtime. Highs of 3C and lows of -1C
Todmorden
Tuesday, November 28 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. Highs of 6C and lows of -3C
Wednesday, November 29 – Clear. Highs of 2C and lows of -3C
Thursday, November 30 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning. Highs of 3C and lows of -2C
Friday, December 1 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Highs of 3C and lows of -3C
Saturday, December 2 – Mist changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Highs of 2C and lows of -2C
Sunday, December 3 – Cloudy changing to sunny by lunchtime. Highs of 2C and lows of -1C
Sowerby Bridge
Tuesday, November 28 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. Highs of 6C and lows of -2C
Wednesday, November 29 – Clear. Highs of 3C and lows of -3C
Thursday, November 30 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Highs of 3C and lows of -1C
Friday, December 1 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Highs of 3C and lows of -2C
Saturday, December 2 – Cloudy changing to sunny by late morning. Highs of 3C and lows of -2C
Sunday, December 3 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Highs of 3C and lows of -2C